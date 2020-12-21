Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki has commended Farmforte, an agricultural organisation playing across the value chain, for construction of its new ultra-modern outlet.

At the opening ceremony of the facility at the weekend in Lagos, the Governor said he was impressed by the innovative use of materials in the construction and plans to ensure minimal waste.

He noted such projects were important as they lay the foundation for creating new growth engines not just for the agricultural value chain but the entire economy.

Obaseki said: “My warmest congratulations to the entire Farmforte team. I am thoroughly impressed by how much attention has been paid to detail and the carefully thought out plans to source products from suppliers across the country.

PHOTO CAPTION: From Left: Director of Farmforte, Charle Ojei; Dutch Consulate/Co-founder Farmforte Osazuwa Osayi; Chief Executive Officer Farmforte EU, Andre Schaap at the event in Lagos.

“I applaud all the hard work and dedication that has gone into making this project a reality and I urge you to keep up the good work.”

The General Manager, Freshforte, Sinan Soysal, noted that the building was made majorly out of containers.



“The building was made out of 18 containers. Nigeria is the biggest country in the world with second-hand containers, so we are helping the environment by using these instead,” he said.



Soysal further noted the store was the last link of the value chain where food products are sold directly to the consumers, thereby bridging the gap and bringing the consumers closer to the farmers.

He also stated that Freshforte is more than a retail outlet, calling it a ‘retailtainment’ store, as it also has a lounge, coffee place and a supermarket.

He added the company had generated 100 direct jobs and over 500 indirect jobs through farmers, suppliers and contractors.