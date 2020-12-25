By Crusoe Osagie

Sir: Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has reassured that his administration will continue to prioritise the health of residents, ensuring the provision of quality and affordable healthcare services to the people.

Obaseki, who spoke during a virtual Town Hall meeting in Benin City, reaffirmed that the government will not relent on its efforts at delivering more durable roads and other infrastructural projects to improve the livelihood of residents.

The governor noted: “We are restructuring the healthcare system and getting people to know that healthcare is not equal to hospitals but a system.

“We have the advantage of hosting over 2000 doctors in Edo with many practicing in federal and state institutions, and others in private practice. We will create a system where all of them will be put together and utilised notwithstanding where they practice.”

“We are also doing so much in ensuring that Edo State becomes a tourism hub in addition to having electricity to power our hospitals,” he added.

Speaking on plans to construct more roads across all 18 local government areas of the state, Obaseki said: “On our plans for roads, I went to all 192 wards in the state and I know the infrastructural needs of all the communities. What we will do is to have a plan for them; construct the ones we can construct and plan for those we are not able to cover.

“We just finished the process of hiring an international team to help us with our regional and urban plan; that is a legacy that we are leaving behind. We can’t construct all the roads but should be able to tell you when your roads will be built with the resources available and the priorities we have as a state.”

“We are aware of the situation of our roads; we are putting them into plan, designing and sourcing for how we can fund them. Realistically, we can’t fund all our roads within a four-year timeframe,” the governor noted.