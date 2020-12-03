Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki (left) and Osarodion Ogie, during Ogie’s swearing in as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) at Government House, Benin City…yesterday



Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, swore in Osarodion Ogie, as Secretary to the State Government (SSG), urging him to remain undaunted and focused to deliver on his renewed mandate to serve Edo people.

Administering the oath of office at Government House, Benin City, Obaseki charged Ogie to be ready for the pressure and challenges ahead.

Present at the swearing in ceremony were Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, National Vice Chairman, South-South, Cef Dan Orbih and Chairman, Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Anselm Ojezua.

Former representative of Edo Central Senatorial District, Odion Ogbesia, his Edo South counterpart, Roland Owie, Edo South PDP Leader, Charles Idahosa and former Special Adviser on Political Matters, Osaro Idah, among others also attended the event.

“We started this journey together. Ogie is part of the whole process. I advise him to brace up to face more pressure than ever before, because one of the most difficult things in life is to change an old system or to try to get an old person to change his ways.

“What we are attempting to do in the next four years will not be easy and we need all the support we can get to make Edo great again. There will be extreme pressure because people will want to do things the way they had been used to,” he said.

He urged all to see the #EndSARs protests as a wakeup call, adding that if political leaders failed to begin rapid restructuring and transformation to give the younger generation an opportunity and hope, everyone might fall victims.

“So, as you go about your duty this time, note that it is God that made it possible for us to win our elections and our overall purpose is to serve our people,” he added.

Responding, Ogie said: “I have been one of the pillars and I want to give my word today that I will remain a pillar in the journey to make Edo a better state.

“I thank our party leaders. We fought in an unusual election, but they showed understanding. I join the governor to appeal to you to continue to show that understanding, because at the end of the day all our interests are the same.”





