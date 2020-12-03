Our Reporter

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has sworn in Osarodion Ogie as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Obaseki, who performed the ceremony at the Government House in Benin on Wednesday, said: “We started this journey together, and I will not give you the charge; you know the charge, you are part of the whole process. The only advise is that you will face pressure you have never faced before.

“One of the most difficult things in life is to change an aged system or try to get an old person to change their ways. There will be extreme pressure on you since you had that interface with the political system because people will want to do things the way they are used to.

“Let’s see the #EndSARS protest as a wakeup call. If we do not begin that rapid restructuring and transformation to give the young generation opportunity and hope, then we may all be victims.

“But be assured that the way we started is the way we’ll end. Our purpose is service to our people…”