19 years after the release of ‘Egungun Be Careful,’ his hit track, Abass Akande Obesere resurfaced as the talk of the town.

The popular Fuji musician returned to the front burner of the music industry after his song gained prominence amongst memes creators on social media in the second quarter of the year. The sudden resurgence of the hit song saw many Afropop artists flocking Obesere for collaborations. To cap his sudden comeback, Omo Rapala, as he is fondly called, swiftly made a remix with Zanku Records boss, Zlatan Ibile. The remix, however, didn’t meet many expectations and a video is yet to be seen even though Obesere promised.

During an interview with The Nation, the Paramount King of Fuji said he couldn’t figure out how the song resurfaced and also denied paying social media influencers to make it a trend.