Recalls five, keeps three in abeyance

Case still in Court – Monarch

By Nwanosike Onu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has sacked three of the 12 suspended traditional rulers in the State.

Also, five of the monarch’s suspension have been lifted, while the three others are being closely monitored by the government

The three, whose certificates were withdrawn by Government included, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle and Igwe G BC Mbakwe of Abacha

These were contained in a statement Friday in Awka, by the Commissioner for local government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Greg Obi and made available to reporters

Those whose suspensions were lifted were, Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo, Igwe A.N Onwuneme of Ikenga ,Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor, Igwe Chukwuma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite and Igwe S.O Uche of Ezira.

However, the government said the one year suspension of Igwe Kelly N. Nkeli of Igbariam Igwe Dr. Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu and Igwe Peter. A. Uyanwa of Ukwulu continues, subject to future review as may be necessary.

According to the statement, “the state government also withdrew the certificate of recognition as traditional rulers of Igwe Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle and Igwe G. B. C Mbakwe of Abacha”

“Igwes whose certificates of recognition have been withdrawn are directed to submit their certificates of recognition to the Secretary of the local government of their communities within a month of this announcement,” the government said.

Reacting Friday, the traditional ruler of Nawfia, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo, whose certificate was purportedly withdrawn, said the case was in Court with an injunction.

He said he had not been informed about such development, as he remained the traditional ruler of Nawfia.

Nwankwo said the injunction was for the government not to act in any form on the matter pending on the determination of the case.