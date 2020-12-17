By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a seven-man Peace and Reconciliation Committee to resolve the differences among aggrieved party members, especially those in the Southsouth.

The panel, headed by the party’s former National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has Lucky Imasuen as its Secretary.

Other members of the panel are: Chief Sunny Jackson, Dr. Maryam Ali, Dr. Sam Sam Jaja, Senator Clever Ikisikpo and Dr. Emmanuel Nsan.

The peace panel is to resolve the differences among party leaders in the zone and handle other issues affecting the state chapters of the party in the region.

A communiqué issued at the end of the party’s zonal meeting in Abuja yesterday by the Secretary of its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said two members of House of Representatives from Rivers State, Chisom Dike and Ephraim Nwuzi, who defected to the APC, were received into the party.

“Party leaders must use the membership revalidation and update exercise as a tool for ramping up our support base and for unification of the party in the region.

“The meeting reiterated the resolution of NEC of the party on withdrawal of all pending litigations,” the communiqué said.

At the meeting were ministers Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs), Dr. Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire (Health), Fetus Keyamo (SAN, Minister of State, Labour and Employment) as well as former governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Senator Eta Enang.

Also at the meeting were the women representative in the National Caretaker Committee, Mrs. Stella Okotete; businessman Great Ogboru; former Minister of Niger Delta, Usani Usani, former Bayelsa State governorship candidate, David Lyon, and many other party chieftains from the zone.

Also, APC leaders in the Southsouth have begun strategies on how to take over the six states in the region in 2023.

The party leaders, under the aegis of Southsouth APC Leaders’ Summit, met yesterday in Abuja.

They resolved to settle the internal crisis in the regional body of the party as a prelude to taking over the centre stage of the political dynamics of the six states of the region before the next general elections.

Addressing the summit, Akpanudoedehe harped on the need for the Southsouth to meet periodically and refocus the party towards winning the 2023 general elections.

The secretary said the APC leadership under Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC had been repositioned as a “party of choice” for Nigerians, as evidenced in several high-profile and mass defection to the party.

He said: “The APC has now become a party of choice for Nigerians… For a serving governor, Dave Umahi, out of his own volition, without any pressure or persecution, to have moved to another party on ideological grounds, shows that the party in government is doing something right.

“So, we, as leaders of the region have a duty to not allow ourselves and our people to be left behind in the coming tsunami.

“We must resist all attempts by the opposition to create division within our ranks. We must come together as one unit, having a common purpose. That is why we are here – to create an opportunity like this for us to talk things over, reconcile our differences and resolve to work together for the interest of the party and our people.

“Going forward, dialogue, consultations, peaceful disposition and compromise should be the watch ward,” Akpanudoedehe said.

He added that the meeting resolved to reconcile prominent sons and daughters from the region to work together in the interest of the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.