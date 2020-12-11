By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Authorities of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Offa local government area of Kwara state have expelled Higher National Diploma (HND) 1 student Oladipo Juwon convicted of internet fraud.

Kwara state High Court sitting in Ilorin, the state capital had on Thursday this week sentenced Juwon (23) to six months imprisonment or with a fine option of N250,000 for his involvement in an internet scam.

In a statement, the polytechnic’s Spokesperson Olayinka Iroye said the institution’s Students’ Disciplinary Committee’s reports recommended Juwon of the Business Administration Department for expulsion.

The statement reads: “Management of the polytechnic has also expelled him from the institution following the students’ disciplinary committee’s reports which equally found him guilty of the offence, though he pleaded for leniency.

“The offence violates the polytechnic’s code of conduct as clearly stated in the students’ information and regulations handbook section 18.2.1 subsection (ix).

“The management strongly uses this medium to uphold its stand against cyber and internet fraud, cultism, hooliganism, and other social vices and will not hesitate to sanction appropriately erring students in accordance with the polytechnic rules and regulations.

“Students are therefore enjoined to be of good behavior and conduct themselves accordingly.”