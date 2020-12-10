A student of Federal Polytechnic Offa, Oladipo Opeyemi Juwon, on Thursday was sentenced by Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court to nine months imprisonment for partaking in internet fraud.

The sentence followed the 22-year-old HND 1 student being arraigned by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a three-count charge bordering on cheating and attempt to cheat which is punishable under Section 324 of Penal Code Law of Kwara State.

The first charge shared by The Sun reads:

“That you, Oladipo Opeyemi Juwon, sometime in the month of March 2019, in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did cheat by personating, by portraying yourself as a white female named Frank Tinna via your email address franktinna66@gmail.com to one Bernard Fontenot and induced him to send you the sum of $235 United States Dollars vide gift cards, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 324 of the Penal Code and punishable under the same Section of the Law.”

Oladipo pleaded guilty to the charge.

When an EFCC operative, Enoch Onyedikachi, mounted the witness box and being led in evidence by counsel to the EFCC, Andrew Akoja, he told the court how the crime was perpetrated.

He said:

“My Lord, I know the defendant, on the 7th of September, 2020, the EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office received an anonymous petition from some concerned citizens in Offa about the activities of some internet fraudsters in the area. The Commission swiftly placed surveillance on the area. Consequently, on the 14th of September, we raided the place leading to the arrest of the defendant and other suspects. Upon arrest, we recovered an iPhone from the defendant.

“The defendant was brought to our Office on the 15th of September, 2020. We gave him a computer attestation form, which he filled. We analysed his phone and email address. Our findings revealed that the defendant was into internet fraud; a fact he admitted to in writing.”

Justice Abdulgafar, while delivering his judgment, said:

“This court finds you, Oladipo Opeyemi Juwon guilty as charged. I hereby sentence you to three months imprisonment on count 1 with an option of fine of N100,000 (one hundred thousand naira only). Three months imprisonment on count two with option of fine of N100,000 (one hundred thousand naira) and three months imprisonment on count three with N50,000 (fifty thousand naira) as an option of fine”

The judge said the sentence would commence on the 23rd of December, 2020 in view of the ongoing examinations at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, involving the convict.

