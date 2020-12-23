US president-elect Joe Biden’s administration will have to start from zero when it takes control of Twitter accounts associated with the position, according to an official on Tuesday, 22 December.

Biden campaign’s digital director Rob Flaherty said President Donald Trump absorbed all of former President Barack Obama’s followers.

“In 2016, the Trump administration absorbed all of President Obama’s Twitter followers on @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, Flaherty wrote on Twitter.

According to multiple news outlets, Twitter spokesperson Nicholas Pacilio said the microblogging site is in talks with Biden’s team about the transfer of the accounts.

“Twitter has been in ongoing discussions with the Biden transition team on a number of aspects related to white house account transfers, Pacilio said in a statement.

Social media is a way for people, including the president, to instantly broadcast a message to a large number of people online. Twitter’s decision to not automatically transfer followers could limit the number of people the upcoming administration will be able to reach online and Biden’s team isn’t happy with Twitter’s choice.

Flaherty said Biden’s team pushed back against the idea but was told that it was unequivocal.

Bloomberg reported that the Twitter accounts of the first lady, @FLOTUS, and white house press secretary, @PressSec, will also be reset to zero.

The @POTUS account has more than 33 million followers while @WhiteHouse has 26 million.

Trump has more than 88.5 million followers and Biden over 21.6 million.

