Our Reporter

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, has urged Lagos East Senatorial District voters to choose wisely by voting for party’s candidate, Tokunbo Abiru, in the by-election slated for Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at the Ikorodu, during a solidarity visit to the office of Tokunbo Abiru Campaign Team (TACT), Oladunjoye, who is also the Publicity Secretary of APC in Ogun State, maintained that Abiru towered above other contestants: “You cannot compare light, with darkness; you can not compare a one-eyed man, with a man with two bright and functional eyes, and you cannot compare a first-class brain like Tokunbo Abiru, with his opponents.

“Our candidate led a team that revamped a company in the critical sector of our economy, Polaris Bank Plc, from zero level to a Profit-After-Tax of about #22 billion within 24 months and thereby saved, not only the shareholders’ investments, but also thousands of businesses and thousands of jobs, thereby saving their dependants from serious agonies”, he said.

“Lagos East Senatorial District is the stronghold of progressives. Abiru is a core progressive; just like his father. I am optimistic that the Saturday bye-election will favour our party and our candidate who has been making a lot of investments in social and economic empowerment of the Lagos State people especially the youth , women and people with special needs “, Oladunjoye added.

“I bring forth and express the goodwill of his Excellency, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and that of the State Caucus, State Working Committee, leaders and entire members of the APC in Ogun State, as we wish our party a resounding success at the Saturday polls”.