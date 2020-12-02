James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly had warned that it is illegal for any individual or group to forcefully take over landed property under the guise of being in possession of court judgement, except such take-over follows due process of the law.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, made the clarification while responding to the submissions of the Deputy Majority Leader and member representing Sagamu I State Constituecy, Abdul Bashir Oladunjoye and his Egbado North II State Constituency counterpart, Hon. Wahab Haruna, under Personal Explanation during a plenary held at the Assembly complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Speaker also drew the attention of the security agents in the state to the need to step up measures towards preventing the destruction of farmlands by herders as dry season approaches.

Oluomo noted that in view of the high rate of reported cases of land grabbing in the State, there was need to admonish residents of the State, especially owners of landed-property to comply with the provisions of the Prohibition of Forcible Occupation of Landed Properties Law, 2016 on the enforcement of court judgement for the lawful and peaceful possession of land within the State.

According to Oluomo, “it was expected of whosoever being rightfully declared by the court of competent jurisdiction to approach the law enforcement agency especially, the Police in line with the sheriff law, to ensure the peaceful takeover of their affected property without rancor or disturbance of public peace”.

He challenged security agents in the state to double their efforts at ridding the state of the menace of land grabbing and kidnapping, just as he stressed the need to check the excesses of herdsmen activities to prevent herder/farmer clash to further promote peace and tranquillity in all parts of the State.

He commended Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration for its intervention by convening a peace meeting between the herders and farmers to further promote peaceful coexistence.

Earlier, Oladunjoye presented a petition on behalf of Solicitors to Ragunse, Taiwo, Sodara and others against one Kamoru Lamina (Sir Kay), Sola Ogidan and others alleging them of unlawful invasion, assault to wit, battery and intimidation amongst over their family farmlands.

In the same vein, a member representing Ijebu- East Local Government, Hon. Olusola Adams, equally submitted a petition on behalf of the people of Ipebi Ijebu- Mushin objecting to the King Title in Ipebi, Ijebu- Mushin in Ijebu East Local Government Area of the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria