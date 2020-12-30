James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State government has banned crossover services to usher in the New Year in all worship centres across the state.

According to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, the directives were issued after a meeting between the state government and religious leaders from the League of Imams and the Christian Association of Nigeria as well as community leaders as part of the measures and guidelines for public health as the state prepares for a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, the governor directed that all bars, nightclubs, pubs and event centres, recreational centres in the state have also been closed down indefinitely.

The governor further directed that all markets are to open strictly between 8 am and 4 pm while maintaining social distancing and observing all COVID-19 protocols, including the use of face mask, provision of hand sanitizer, and/or hand-washing equipment at every strategic point within their malls, shops, business premises, etc.

Governor Abiodun further directed that religious and worship centres should not exceed 50 percent of their capacity. All services must also be in compliance with all COVID-19 protocols.



“In order to stem the spread of the second wave of the disease, Governor Abiodun advised that “there should be no gatherings of more than 50 people at any event or ceremonies, such as conferences, congresses, office events, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, cross-over nights, end of year parties, weddings, naming, birthdays, anniversaries, street carnivals, etc until further notice”.

While urging citizens to celebrate in moderation, Gov. Abiodun wished the people prosperous 2021, saying they should take personal responsibilities and stay within their residences and not embark on travels within and outside the State to ensure they neither transmit nor contract the virus.

“For religious centres, the League of Imams and the Christian leaders adopted the earlier positions taken in the wake of COVID-19 earlier in the year such as aal worship activities must be observed by not more than 50percent of capacity”

‘All congregants must wear their face masks appropriately (that is, No facemask, No entry)”

“There should be reliable sources of running water”

“Worship centres should be adequately cleaned and disinfected before and after services”

“There should be provision of alcohol-based sanitiser which must be used before and at intervals of every 20 minutes as well as after service”

Worship centre should provide adequate toilet facilities with water, It is paramount for Muslims to perform ablution at home and go to Mosque with their personal praying mats”

“The use of Air-conditioners should be discouraged while worship centres should be well ventilated with the use of fans”

“There should not be any handshake/hugs by worshippers”

He added that government will not hesitate to impose severe sanctions (including, but not limited to lockdown) on any Worship Centre that fails to comply with the laid down guidelines



“No social gathering should exceed 200 people while two meters social distancing must be observed in such gatherings’

Meanwhile, the State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has directed all Christian worship centres in the state to close cross over service by 11 pm.

Vanguard News Nigeria