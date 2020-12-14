The Commissioner for Rural Development in Ogun, Mr Oludotun Taiwo, says the State Government had concluded plans to rehabilitate 207 rural roads in 2021.

Taiwo stated this while defending the ministry’s 2021 budget proposal before the state’s House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, on Monday in Abeokuta.

He said that the government conducted needs assessment and also considered the importance of the roads to the socio- economic development of the people.

According to him, rehabilitation of the rural roads which cut across 20 Local Government Areas of the state will improve the commercial activities in the rural areas.

The commissioner said that the ministry had proposed N4 billion for capital expenditure in the 2021 budget while N181.6 million was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

He said that the state government would provide effective and efficient distribution of power, as well develop and implement water projects to improve standard of living in the rural areas.

In his remarks, Mr Olakunle Sobukanla, Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, called on the ministry to furnish the assembly with list of the proposed rural roads that the state was planning to rehabilitate in 2021.

