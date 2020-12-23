The Ogun State government has named a street in Sagamu Local Government Area after popular Nigeria-British boxer, Anthony Joshua.

Making the announcement, the Council Chairman, Gbenga Banjo explained that the Cinema Road in the council will now be called “Anthony Joshua Way”.

Banjo who spoke on Tuesday at the family house of Joshua along the Anthony Joshua Way in Sagamu said that the decision was made in order to show appreciation to the boxing legend for making Sagamu and Remoland great.

Anthony Joshua had retained his world title belts with a ninth-round triumph over Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, the Remo Growth and Development Foundation, through its Chief Operating Officer, Yemisi Oluwole, congratulated Sagamu Local Government for renaming the popular Cinema Road after Joshua whom she described as an international ambassador.

The Punch reports that she thanked leaders and stakeholders in the state and also called on the youths of Remoland to imitate Joshua by being the best in their careers.

“A call is made to other sons and daughters of Remoland, most especially the youths of Remoland to emulate the virtues of Anthony Joshua by being the best in their chosen careers.

“And also to always be law-abiding citizens and stay away from any acts that can lead to social unrest,” the statement read in part.

Like this: Like Loading...