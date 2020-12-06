By Bose Adelaja

Ogun State Police Command has described as falsehood and malicious an online publication which stated that some church worshippers in the state were abducted by some armed Fulani herdsmen.

A statement by Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the publication also mischievously wrote that the sum of N300,000 was collected from a victim by the Police for the purpose of investigation.

The PPRO said the report is not only false and misleading but a calculated attempt to rubbish the gallant performances of the Policemen involved in the rescue mission.

He said the malicious publication also claimed that two unnamed high-profile men came in jeeps to solicit for the bail of the suspects.

Putting the records straight, he said the arrested suspects were still in Police custody as at Sunday helping in investigation; and nobody has come to either identify with them or solicit for their bail. He said, ”



On Thursday 25th of November, 2020, at about 2:30am, a distress call was made to the Police divisional headquarters at Ewekoro by one Pastor Seye Obisesan of Christ Apostolic Church, Gudugbe, Alagbon, in Wasimi area of Ewekoro.

He complained that while vigil was in progress at the church , a group of armed hoodlums invaded members, robbed them of their personal effects, and abducted one Mrs Mojisola Atolagbe.

Following the distress call, policemen from Ewekoro Division swiftly moved to the scene , thoroughly combed the surrounding bushes, and apprehended five among the hoodlums namely: Abubakar Ibrahim, Sulaiman Yusuf, Ismail Yusuf, Umar Aliu and Yinusa Musa .



The case was immediately transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department from where the remaining members of the gang were traced and arrested while the abducted woman was rescued unhurt.

It is therefore a surprise to read from an online platform that many worshippers were abducted from the church.



The reporter also mischievously wrote that the sum of #300,000 was collected from a victim by the Police for the purpose of investigation. He also claimed that two unnamed high-profile men came in jeeps to solicit for the bail of the suspects,”

While dissociating the Command from the online publication, he said, “The Command hereby wishes to state categorically that these claims are false and misleading.

It is also worthy of note that the abducted woman was at Command’s headquarters on Thursday 3rd of December, 2020, to volunteer her statement and identify the suspects.

When she was leaving, it was the investigating team leader who gave her the sum of N1000 to transport herself back home. She can be contacted to confirm this claim.

It is unimaginable and unbelievable that in that circumstance any person would callously ask for a whopping sum of #300,000 from a kidnap victim rather than offering empathy.

Fortunately, the arrest of the suspect was correctly and widely published in some reputable newspapers on Monday 30th November, 2020 with the pictures of all the suspects which are again herewith attached.

The Command holds journalists in high esteem as partners in progress and critical stakeholders in the business of crime fighting.

It is therefore disappointing that an unscrupulous element masquerading as journalists could go this far to deliberately hurt the Police Command,”

The PPRO advised members of the public to disregard the false claims in the report as stated above. “Meanwhile, the reporter has been reported to Ogun NUJ for appropriate sanction.

The Command’s legal department has also been directed to examine and advise on available remedies.”

