Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture through its Veterinary Services Department has trained Live Birds Market (LBM) Operators, as well as Poultry Value Chain actors on the promotion of Biosecurity and Disease Reporting.







Flagging off the training themed: “Promoting Biosecurity, Disease Reporting In The Value Chain,” at the Veterinary Services Department, Ita-Eko, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina noted that the training became imperative in order to ensure that bird marketers carry out their trade in the most healthy manner, adding that as a border state, there was the need for stakeholders to guide against dumping of unhygienic animal.







“I want to assure you that the government will continue to do the needful in ensuring that diseased animals, especially those that have the potential to infect humans are nip in the bud. And because we share boundaries with neighbouring West African countries, it is important that we carry stakeholders along in this renewed drive.







“Our regular engagement with Live Bird Market disinfection and decontamination activities, especially during festive periods has helped in no small major in checking the spread of Avian Influenza, which has become a standard for effective control and eradication of the disease as recognised by the Food and Agricultural Organisation,” Odedina said.







He added that the Ministry was committed to working with the Poultry sector operators to promote effective standards of Biosecurity, create a network for Disease Reporting and Surveillance to further build a healthy poultry population as well as ensure profitability in the poultry value chain.







Odedina disclosed that the state engaged stakeholders through an all-inclusive agricultural opportunity with a new focus to benefit all, “we have a new focus on Poultry in Ogun State. There is the Anchor Borrowers Programme for graduate and unemployed youths, Noiler programme for smallholder farmers where we will support farmers with 50 birds and with inputs and the Mother hen project”.







In his lecture titled: “Biosecurity Guidelines for Live Bird Marketers”, Deputy Director, Veterinary Services Department, Dr. Tade Olanrewaju enlightened the trainees that birds markets should be at least, 200 metres away from residential areas, advising them to ensure cleanliness and regular disinfection of the market as well as cages.







He enjoined them to see that their markets are of strong Biosecurity standards to be certified by Veterinary Doctors or Public Health Operators.







Olanrewaju counseled them to understand the value chains related to their markets saying restrictions must be placed on entry of poultry where diseases like zoonotic influenza viruses are on rampage, warning that dead birds must be properly disposed of.







In their remarks, the duo of Ejide Balogun and Olaonipekun Ayodele appreciated the government for the training, saying it has further exposed them to see themselves as agricultural stakeholders, pledging to advise their members to imbibe hygienic poultry practice.

