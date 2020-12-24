Our Reporter

OHANAEZE Ndigbo in Abeokuta North Local Government Area has installed Vincent Ajah as the new Ezeudo Ndigbo.

The coronation held at the Arakanga palace. Ajah promised to prioritise peace and unity.

He said: “Peace is one of the things I will continue to promote. If there is no peace in this town, a lot will be affected, like businesses. Therefore, peace is the number one thing. I will ensure my people never go against the rules and regulations given by the state.”

Ajah also promised to work with the state and local government for growth and development.

“All I ask from the government is to give us a listening ear and I promise to work with them for development.”