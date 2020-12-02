From Chris Oji Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said nothing will stop its election for a new executive in January 2021.

A statement debunking a viral letter from Miyetti Allah, allegedly addressed to the President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, regarding the choice of his successor, described the letter as an insult.

A statement by Nwodo’s media aide, Emeka Attamah, reads: “The spurious letter purportedly written by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, congratulated Nwodo for his able leadership and enjoined him to ensure Prof. George Obiozor succeeds him.

“They claimed that discussions with Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma showed that Obiozor would protect their interest, and to recompense Nwodo, they have forwarded his name to the presidency for appointment. What insult! What impudence!

“The home address written on the letter does not reflect Nwodo’s address. The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not for sale and nobody can manipulate the choice of Ndigbo and the election.

“Chief Nwodo has never, and will never, attend any meeting where the people of Imo State will determine who represents them. Ohanaeze will conduct election for all who indicate interest and purchase the form.

“Chief Nwodo has a pedigree he is proud of and is desirous of protecting. He has made a name for himself through hard work, social interactions and unequalled intellectual and transparent service and leadership. It is therefore preposterous for anybody to imagine, believe or imply that Nwodo requires recommendation to be considered for an appointment in Nigeria. That alone should bring out the absurdity, incongruity and imbecility of the badly conceived and baseless letter.

“The public should discountenance the letter and see it as the pitiable handiwork of unsuccessful detractors.”