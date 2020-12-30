By Clifford Ndujihe

An elder of Ohanaeze and a member of the Ime-Obi (inner caucus) of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Chief Guy Ikokwu, has cautioned against the Ohanaeze election being held at the Government House, Owerri.

Speaking on the controversies trailing holding the election in Imo, which is producing the president-general and the emergence of Professor George Obiozor as the consensus candidate, Ikokwu said the issues were discussed at Ime-Obi meeting, recently.

He said it was agreed that the election should be held in Owerri because the Ohanaeze secretariat in Enugu is under reconstruction.



“However, the election must be for at least three candidates. It must be by secret ballot and must not be done in the Government House. It had happened before when the Ebonyi State Government refused to endorse Chief Enwo Igariwey. The election was held in Enugu and by secret ballot, Igariwey beat the Ebonyi State Government candidate,” he said.

