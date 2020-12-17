By Chinonso Alozie

…Why Nigeria must stop treating Igbo as second class citizens

Minister of Aviation and Transport, Mbazulike Amechi, has warned against the imposition of any person as president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, saying anything order than the peoples’ choice would not be acceptable to the Igbo.

The elder statesman and the First Republic politician spoke yesterday when one of the president-general aspirants, Professor Chidi Osuagwu, from Imo state, paid him a courtesy visit at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Council of Anambra State.

He said that allowing democracy and the people to decide who would lead them as president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo would strengthen the unity of the Igbo people.

He also called on the two major political parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to zone their presidential ticket to the South-East, and balance the political arrangement by giving the Igbo opportunity to produce the president in 2023.

His words: “I have heard a lot of the Ohanaeze and aspirants trying to take over from Chief Nnia Nwodo. I also heard of an endorsement of one of the aspirants (Professor George Obiozor) in Imo State, but other aspirants have dismissed it and said that they would not accept such an arrangement.

“What I want to say is that nobody should impose somebody on us; let everybody be allowed to go there and canvass for votes, nobody should force others to accept it, the election and process should be made open.

“Again, what I want to say is that the Igbo in this country have been treated officially as second class citizens and we have to get things right this time.”

Asked his feelings on alleged plots by the two major political parties in the country to deny Igbo the presidential ticket, he said: “If we are really thinking towards one Nigeria, both the APC and PDP should zone their presidential tickets to the South-East.

“You cannot say we are one Nigeria and treating us as if we are not together. If you don’t want us in this marriage then let us go away because for a marriage to work the two of them must agree.”

Vanguard News Nigeria