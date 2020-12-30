By Vincent Ujumadu— AWKA

Anambra State chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okeke Ogene, on Wednesday, clarified the issue of the venue of the next election of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

He confirmed that the Ohanaeze elections will take place in Imo State, although no date has been fixed.

According to Ogene, “It is not the first time the venue of the election is being shifted. Joe Irukwu’s election was held in Owerri; Dr. Dozie Ikedife’s election was held in Umuahia; Ralph Uwechue’s election was held in Anambra, Igariwei and Nwodo’s elections took place in Enugu.”

He said that Imeobi, the Ohaneze think-tank, had already passed a resolution that any state that will produce the President will host the election.

According to him, “the state where the office is zoned to must produce three people for Igbo people to choose from, adding that at present, nobody has purchased the form for the office of the President-General of Ohanaeze and so it is difficult to say who and who is contesting.

He explained that those interested in Ohanaeze positions would undergo screening before the three candidates are shortlisted.

Okeke-Ogene, who is contesting for the national vice chairman of Ohanaeze zoned to Anambra State, added that although the traditional rulers’ council of the state had endorsed him because of his performance as the state chairman of Ohaneze, he must pass through a democratic process to emerge the winner.

Vanguard News Nigeria