The Youth Council of the Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the recent security alarms raised by the Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi.

Dr Umahi in recent interviews alleged that some persons have concluded plans to disrupt the peace enjoyed in Ebonyi state following his defection to All Progressive Congress (APC).

Reacting to Umahi’s claims, the Ohaneze Youth Council said the Southeastern region of Nigeria has been relatively peaceful and should remain as such.

Addressing a press conference in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, the general secretary of the council, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike advised Igbo youths to reject any attempt by anyone or political party to be used as an agent of thuggery to unleash mayhem for political gains.

Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the General Secretary of the Ohaneze Youth Council addressed journalists on the group’s position regarding Ebonyi State.

While urging leaders in the southeast region to unite irrespective of party differences, the group urged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Congress (APC) to zone the 2023 presidency to the Southeast for equity and fairness.

The Ohaneze Youths also condemned in strong terms the killing of farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.

The group sympathized with the people of Borno state and urged the Federal Government to rejig the security architecture in the country to tackle insecurity in the country.