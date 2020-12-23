A Columbus, Ohio police officer who fatally shot a Black man on Tuesday, 22 December, was suspended from duty, the city’s mayor announced on Wednesday, 23 December.

The 47-year-old man killed on Tuesday, whose name has not been revealed, was shot by the officer, who was responding to a non-emergency call about a noise complaint.

When police arrived, they saw an open garage door and a man inside, who approached the police with a mobile phone in his hand, according to a statement posted on Twitter by Columbus mayor Andrew Ginther.

One officer, identified by Columbus television station WSYX as Adam Coy, fired at the man who later died at a local hospital.

The man was visiting someone at that location and no weapon was found at the scene, according to a preliminary investigation.

Ginther announced that Coy did not activate his body cam until after the incident, which is counter to police policy.

“The officer involved did not turn on their body-worn camera which is unacceptable, Ginther wrote on Twitter.

“Sworn personnel shall activate the body worn camera at the start of an enforcement action or at the first reasonable opportunity to do so, enforcement actions shall be recorded unless otherwise prohibited, reads the department’s policy, revised on December 1.

Ginther added: “our community is still raw and exhausted from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and most recently Casey Goodson right here in Columbus.

