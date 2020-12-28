Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the oil and gas industry remains the nation’s major revenue earner, writes Muyiwa Lucas

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted social and economic life, rendering big countries and businesses weak. The oil and gas sector, in which the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is a key player, was not left out. In 2020, the unimaginable happened as the West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell to below zero dollars.

However, the challenges of COVID-19 brought out the ingenuity and astute management skills of the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, and his team. NNPC conceived and implemented innovative business continuity strategies which enabled the state oil company to achieve unprecedented feats.

The achievement of three million barrels per day crude oil production in April stood out. This was despite the nation being on lockdown to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 during which most staff of the corporation worked remotely.

Nonetheless, due to the unavoidable impacts of the pandemic including the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) production curtailment agreement, as at last month, average daily crude and condensate production from NNPC’s Joint Venture and Production Sharing Contracts stood at 1.542 million barrels per day (mbpd) against the corporation’s initial 2020 target of 1.863 mbpd and an average daily gas production of 6.020 billion cubic feet per day (bcfpd) as against the 2020 plan of 6.243 bcfd.

NNPC’s upstream flagship company, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) as at November also recorded a total oil and gas production output of 269, 000 bpd and 1.5 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day (scfpd) of which the company’s equity production stood at 163, 000 bpd and 1.38 billion cubic feet of gas per day (1.38bcfd). It is imperative to note that the company would have achieved more but for the government’s resolve to comply and support the efforts of OPEC and its allies to protect the global oil & gas industry in the face of the unprecedented drop in demand for the “black gold”.

President Muhammadu Buhari on June 30 flagged off the construction phase of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project in NNPC’s determination to add value to the economy. The project, described as a game-changer by the President, is a section of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP), with a capacity to transport about 2.2billion cubic feet of gas per day.

The AKK is expected to be fed from the domestic infrastructure with a capacity of over 1.5 bcfpd, which is being expanded by the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System 11 (ELPS 11) and Oben-Obiafu-Obricom (OB3) gas pipeline project. This has also reached 96.34 per cent completion and will double the capacity to over 3.5 bcfpd.

The AKK project will also facilitate the development of a three-base Independent Power Plants (IPPs) in Abuja with the capacity of 1,350 megawatts (Mw), Kaduna, 900Mw and Kano, 1,350 Mw. They will stir the development of gas-based industries along those corridors and beyond.

The nation saved $300 million from the initial cost of the $2.89billion project following its negotiation to $2.59billion by the NNPC leadership.

The leadership also rallied shareholders of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to secure the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of Train 7, to the admiration of industry watchers.

For the refineries, efforts towards their rehabilitation which will ensure 90 per cent capacity utilisation is ongoing with phase one of Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) rehabilitation by Technimot SPA, Original Refinery Representative, completed. Also, management has engaged NETCO/KBR as project monitoring committee for PHRC, Warri Refining Petroleum Cwonpany (WRPC) and Kaduna Refining Petroleum Company (KRPC) rehabilitation. The phase 1 of WRPC rehabilitation which includes the technical audit has begun.

The achievement of NNPC was felt at the pump across the country as zero fuel queues were recorded following the seamless and sustained supply of petrol throughout the year with availability of complementary products in sufficient quantity. The corporation, throughout the year, maintained a 60-day petrol sufficiency in reserve.

In the year, NNPC achieved 38 per cent pipeline availability, sustained system 2B pipeline operations with -3.9 per cent average variance and moved 2.696m3 (cubic meter) of products across the entire pipeline. Downstream operations were automated with the deployment of customer express solution and online marketer portal, which enables marketers to procure petroleum products online from the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) in any part of the country without human interface.

The automation of vessel management and chartering portal is also in progress awaiting operationalisation of Shipping Strategy. This has enabled PPMC to achieve 82% Implementation of ISO Certification.

NNPC Retail Limited, one of the downstream subsidiaries of the corporation launched its lubricants on February 28 with a record of 0.18million sales as at October and achieved a market share of 25 per cent, exclusive of figures for independent marketers, as at third quarter of 2020. The company also recorded another milestone with the launching of Autogas as part of the National Gas Expansion Project on December 1, 2020.

NNPC Retail Limited is also digitalising its operations in an initiative that would ensure the automation of the company’s business value chain, from the sourcing of products to storage, to how products are moved and how they get to its filling stations, how customers book for products, how they obtain and pay for the products online.

The automation of the processes would make business transactions between the company and its various external stakeholders seamless, faster, efficient and transparent. The programme would be a win-win for the company and its customers.

To take the Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) management persuasion a notch higher, the NNPC published its 2018 and 2019 audited financial statements, a feat which further validates its enlistment as a partner company of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

The Finance and Account Directorate has also emplaced and sustained timely remittance to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), ensured crude cost is now settled within 90 days, ahead of FAAC meetings and eliminated unjustifiable deductions thereby improving remittances to FAAC.

The Corporate Services Directorate has enhanced NNPC Remote Work Capability using Microsoft Teams, Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and automated the Management Promotion and Performance Management processes. These automated processes as well as the remote collaboration tools introduced in line with the TAPE agenda considerably reduced staff travel and other expenses associated with it and resulted in huge cost savings for the Corporation.

The directorate also successfully concluded the recruitment and onboarding processes for graduate trainees, who have all assumed duties.

In keeping fate with stakeholder management, the NNPC has engendered an improved relationship with the National Assembly especially in its statutory oversight duties over the corporation.

NNPC used its clout in the industry to rally stakeholders in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors to raise N21billion in support of the Federal and state governments to fight COVID-19.

The intervention group was able to deliver medical infrastructure in form of permanent Emergency and Infectious Diseases Hospitals across the six-geopolitical zones in the country. Also, isolation centres, ambulances, ventilators and other medical consumables were delivered to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.