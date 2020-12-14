In the hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand, oil prices, on Monday, rose, pushing Brent back above the $50 mark per barrel.

Brent crude futures for February, according to Reuters, rose by 38 cents to $50.35 a barrel at 04:54 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January were up 32 cents at $46.89 a barrel.

However, prices also extended gains amid supply jitters following reports that an oil tanker belonging to a shipping firm exploded after being hit by an external source while discharging at Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia.

Brent and WTI have rallied for six consecutive weeks, their longest stretch of gains since June.

As the U.S. kicked off its vaccination campaign against COVID-19, there are hopes that pandemic restrictions could end soon and lift demand for crude oil.

Major European countries have continued with a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 and this development has reduced crude oil demand. This comes even as Europe’s fourth-largest economy, Germany, plans to impose stricter lockdown measures from Wednesday to battle the virus.

Similarly, investors are looking ahead to two meetings between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+.

The OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC), that monitors compliance among members, will meet on Dec. 16, while OPEC+ will meet on Jan. 4 to study the market after their last decision to limit production rises to 500,000 barrels per day starting next year.

Like this: Like Loading...