By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

Factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State Anselm Ojezua has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ojezua cited loss of confidence in APC national leadership and alleged disobedience to the party’s constitution as his reasons for leaving.

The factional chairman and some of his supporters took the decision at an ‘enlarged meeting’ of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of APC, which was attended by members of the State Working Committee (SWC), the self-acclaimed party chairmen in the 18 local government areas and Edo ‘leaders’ of the party.

The resolutions, signed by 22 members of the SWC, reads: “Having reviewed the activities, particularly the romance between the National Caretaker Committee and leaders of a parallel group – the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), it is hereby resolved that our members should join other leaders and members who earlier relocated to the PDP with Governor Godwin Obaseki and Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

“We encourage our members and leaders at all levels, numbering over 150,000, to also renounce their membership of the APC.”