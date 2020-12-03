Emeka Ojukwu, son of late Igbo leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has indicated interest to contest the governorship seat of Anambra State in 2021.

In a statement on Thursday, he said he was contesting the governorship of the state on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, a party his late father floated, Punch is reporting.

In 2017, Emeka Ojukwu jnr, dumped APGA or the ruling party, APC. He said his decision to join the party was to protect the interest of the Igbos, adding that it was time for the people of the south-east region to move from “the recession of the periphery to the centre”.

He said, “It is time to leave the shadows for light. Every now and then, they come out with my father’s shadow to confuse the people,” adding that APGA is a means to an end, and not an end itself.

Ojukwu jnr would later return to APGA two years after, a platform he hopes to fulfill his governorship aspiration.

In the same released statement, Emeka slammed his father’s widow, Bianca Ojukwu, over her recent interview that the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, could not be a replacement to late Ojukwu as APGA leader.

Bianca had in the interview criticised APGA leadership over plans to name Obiano the leader of the party, stating that Obiano knew little or nothing about the philosophy of the party.

But Ojukwu (Jnr) in the statement faulted Bianca’s comments. He said, “I would have taken a pass on the insinuations, innuendos and outright falsehoods made in the (Bianca’s) interview. I find it exigent from the perspective of an insider, to present the truth so as to preserve and protect the ideals that my late father and mentor held sacred.

“Given his standing by birth, heritage, disposition and calling, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu never shied away from fully expressing his feelings, observations and apprehensions.

