By Linus Oota, Lafia

Former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sacked all the Minister’s and presidential aides he appointed to help him run the government as they have failed to perform their duties.

He made the call Wednesday in Lafia when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule in Government House and the family of the late Nasarawa State Chairman, Mr. Phillip Tatari Shekwo who was murdered by gunmen.

According, to him, “President Muhammadu Buhari should fire the people he hired to work for the country, because they have failed and are not performing in the national assignments assigned them.

“He should do the needful to save the nation from the insult on the leaders. The people are angry with the recent events in the country.

“The culprits who killed people in Borno, the people in Nasarawa and other parts of the country should be arrested and prosecuted. As the killing of people by gunmen should not happen again as it is an insult to the country.

“President Buhari should hire competent hands to develop the country as many countries suffered similar fate before the experience growth and development,” Okorocha said.

Okorocha called on Nigerians to be patient, cooperate with the government to reduce unemployment and hunger ravaging the nation.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Sule said three suspected criminals linked with the death of the late APC Chairman were killed by the military, while one was arrested few days ago and he confessed to the crime and we are waiting for the report from the police.