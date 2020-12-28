Our Reporter

DELTA State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has commiserated with former Kano State Governor Rabi’u Kwankwaso over the death of his father, Alhaji Musa Sale-Kwankwaso.

Sale-Kwankwaso died last week. He was 93.

Okowa’s condolence was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Olisa Ifeajika yesterday in Asaba.

He described the late patriarch of the Kwakwanso family as a “patriotic and respected elder statesman,” who contributed immensely to the growth and development of Kano State.

“He was Majidadin Kano and Makaman Karaye.

“We received the news of the demise of your beloved father, but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to his people, state and country.

“We share in your sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant you and the entire family, the courage to bear the loss even as we pray for the repose of the soul of your departed father.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with my dear brother, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, on the passing of his beloved father, Alhaji Musa Sale-Kwankwaso,” Okowa said.