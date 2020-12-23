Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated businessman and politician, Prince Ned Nwoko, on his 60th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor said Nwoko, a former member of House of Representatives, contributed immensely to political evolution in Delta and the development of his Idumuje-Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

He lauded the former lawmaker, who re-presented Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency in the green chamber from 1999 to 2003 for his patriotic contributions to the state and country, especially with his Malaria Eradication Project in Africa.

The governor affirmed that the Nwoko had continued to make life meaningful for the downtrodden, and urged him not to rest on his oars.

“You have consistently impacted positively on the lives of people irrespective of tribe, religion, social status or political affiliation through your entrepreneurial drive.

“Your Malaria Eradication Project in Africa and the establishment of Stars University, Idumuje-Ugboko, are some of your entrepreneurial contributions to job and wealth creation for Deltans and Nigerians.

“You have continued to blaze the trail by providing and offering leadership at various strata of the society and I urge you to continue to serve your people well without relenting.

“You have created several jobs and provided many opportunities for our people to utilize their potential and earn a decent means of livelihood through your investments and philanthropy.

“Through your generosity and large-heartedness, you have continued to maintain a large, devoted and loyal followership that bestrode the entire Delta and Nigeria,” he said.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you on the occasion of your 60th birth anniversary.

“It is my prayer that God will continue to grant you a life of more accomplishments,” Okowa added.

