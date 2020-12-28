From right; Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Justice Samuel Oseji and his wife, Dr. Mimi Oseji , during the Grand Reception by Idumuje-Unor Kingdom in honor of Justice Oseji on his Elevation as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. MONDAY

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has urged the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to put more emphasis on its Bill of Quantitatities( BOQ), to enable its road projects to stand the test of time.

Okowa gave the urge on Monday at Idumuje-Unor, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state at a grand reception in honour of Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji on his elevation as Justice of the Supreme Court.

The Governor who was reacting to a passionate appeal by the community to prevail on NDDC to complete the Onicha-Uku/Idumuje-Unor Road awarded in 2012 said there was the need for a review of the contract because the value of the naira had weakened over the years.

“Let me use this occasion to publicly congratulate our brother who has made us proud because there are so many judges out there.

“I am glad am here again at Idumuje-Unor, the first time was to inaugurate the Idumuje-Ugboko/Idumuje-Unor road and now as the community honours their own whom God has elevated as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

“While congratulating you for mobilising your sons and daughters for this epoch-making occasion, I have taken note of your requests,”

He said all communities must rise to make use of opportunities like this to make requests for the development of their communities.

He stated that most roads constructed by the NDDC don’t last because of the inappropriate bill of quantities.

“Most NDDC roads don’t last because they are not doing the appropriate bill of quantities.

“In today’s Nigeria, the naira is weak and the N245 million naira cannot construct a three kilometers road.

“I have taken note of the secondary school and the primary health Care Centre and we will continue to intervene as a state with support from our interventionist agencies and development partners.

“Because of COVID-19, the finances of governments have been largely affected especially in Nigeria and it is our prayer that we have a better year in 2021.

“Some of your requests will be attended to so that it will be remembered that when Governor Okowa visited for the grand reception in honour of our brother, the community got the needed assistance from the state government,” he stated.

Earlier in a thanksgiving service, Bishop Wale Ajayi of the Church of God Mission, Miracle Centre, offered prayers for Governor Okowa, Justice Oseji, the state Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro, and top government functionaries.

Chairman of the occasion, Professor Augustine Odinma said the community was constructing a mini-stadium to encourage youths into sports and also discourage rural-urban migration.

He said Okowa’s contributions to the development of Idumuje-Unor Kingdom was unprecedented and thanked the governor for the construction of Idumuje-Unor/Idumuje-Ugboko road and other projects in the community.

He sought the assistance of the Governor in the completion of the Onicha-Uku/Idumuje-Unor Road awarded by the NDDC in 2012.

On his part, HRM Obi Charles Chukwunwike Anyasi III, said it was a big burden stepping into the shoes of his late father who was the longest-serving monarch in Africa and the second in the world.

The Royal father said God had been faithful to the kingdom as sons and daughters of the community were doing well in their various endeavors.

He noted that Justice Oseji and his wife, Dr. Minnie Oseji, had performed creditably well in the development of Idumuje-Unor Kingdom and prayed to God for a day to come when he will be elevated to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The celebrant, Justice Oseji said he was humbled beyond expectation as his life has always been that of the grace of God.

He said he never ventured to lobby for anything as he had always found himself in a position he never lobbied or struggled for.

He thanked Governor Okowa for gracing the grand reception and appreciated the community for the honour.

The ceremony was attended by the top government functionaries including the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Hon. Ndudi Elumelu; Chief Judge of Delta Justice Marshal Umukoro; Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal Justice Patience Elumeze; Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie; Commissioner for Justice Mr.Peter Mrakpor, SAN, his youths counterpart Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga; Chairman Aniocha North Local Government Council Hon. Chuks Oseme; Business mogul Prince Ned Nwoko; amongst others.