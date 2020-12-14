Pinnick. Photo: SPORTSHINDU

The president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick’s decision to donate to a mini-stadium to his former school, Hussey College, Warri has elicited commendations from the factional president of the Super Eagles Supporters Club, Vincent Okumagba.







The facilities given to Hussey College include a standard football pitch with seating capacity, a volleyball court, and a brand new block of classrooms.







Pinnick said he presented the facilities to his Alma Mater as part of his Golden Jubilee anniversary celebrations, and as a way of galvanising the interest of the school’s present-day students in sports.







Pinnick also presented the key of a brand new car to his former chemistry teacher, Mrs. Oluwaje, just as he gave to the school authorities four sets of Hussey College customized football jerseys and balls, as well as four sets of volleyball jerseys and balls.







Speaking with The Guardian, Okumagba, whose members in Delta State added glamour to the event, said such gesture from Amaju would go a long way in reviving sports culture, particularly football in Hussey College and other schools in the city.







“I am sure all students at Hussey College are very excited about the sports facilities donated by Amaju Pinnick. It will revive the sports culture in the school, and it will prepare the students for sports competitions in the state.

“The football pitch is one of the best in Nigeria at the moment. Even the Super Eagles and other national teams can train there. I really commend Pinnick for his efforts, and I enjoin other Nigerians to take a cue from it. People should look back to where their life journey begins,” Okumagba stated.

Hussey College, one of the most renowned secondary institutions of learning in the country, has churned out distinguished personalities in sports, banking, commerce, education, law, engineering, entertainment, the military, economics, media, and persons who went on to become monarchs.







Some former Nigerian international players like Thompson Usiyen, Jossy Dombraye, Clement Temile, Mike Obiku, Morten Owolo, Ebiyon Dediare, Ogbein Fawole, Kenneth Nwamuocha, Victor Ighedosa, Humphrey Djebah, and Makpor Dibofun passed through Hussey College.