By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Embattled artiste, Temmy Ovwasa has settled her rift with former label boss, Olamide.

She shared the news on her Twitter page on Monday.

“I had a meeting with @Olamide and all issues have been resolved. Still Family, always” she tweeted.

Recall that the former Ybnl signee had called out Olamide for allegedly abandoning her after raising her hope by signing her on the label as the label’s first female artiste.

Temmy in her outburst accused Olamide of dumping her even though she recorded three albums and several singles that never saw the light of the day.

“It’s Ybnl thinking I’m going to keep quiet after they fucked me over nearly five years. My voice may not be loud but I fit shout, you don’t give a person hope and snatch it from them.

“Olamide Adedeji, I will always have your name in my mouth, silence is not my language. Five years, four singles, four videos if that’s how he got to where he is he should come and explain,” she said.