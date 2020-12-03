Temmie Ovwasa who is supposedly signed to Olamide‘s record label, YBNL, has gone public with her sexuality and some of the issues she is battling with, one of which includes bioplar disorder

The singer revealed that she is a lesbian in a question and answer session, and further disclosed that she lives with bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder and multiple personality disorder which she takes mood stabilizers and anti-depressants for.

Ina question and answer session where she asked her fans to ask her questions about her album, someone had asked if she has ever felt depressed and how she gets over it, to which she answered that she suffers from borderline personality disorder.

“I live with bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder and multiple personality disorder. I take medications, mood stabilizers and anti-depressants. If you need help with your mental health, reach out to @mentallyawareng.”

To a second question asking if she is Les or bi, she responded, “Is this 2go? Say it with your chest, it is not a dirty word and yes I belong to the Alphabet Mafia, L division.”

Prior to admitting her sexuality, Temmie was in October, spotted in a picture taken somewhere in Lagos when she hung out with gays and Lesbians.

Temmie who is known for exhibiting wild behaviours once said she is the devil’s father after a fan of hers came to a similar conclusion that she is the devil’s child.

At another time when she was asked if she is an atheist, she said she is a thinker and constantly questioning.

“My beliefs aren’t certain. Abrahamic religions have a very myopic definition of God. So yes I believe in a force, energy. I believe in patterns, in science. I don’t think God doesn’t exist.

I think I am God, you are God. I think the human mind is too small to comprehend a lot of things. So I won’t pretend I have it all figured out.

