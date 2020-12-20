Adeola Ogunlade

OLD Students Association Class 2000 of Agbado District Comprehensive High School, Oke-Aro, Ogun State has donated a borehole to their alma mater and gave instructional materials to the best students in the school.

The bore hole was presented by the coordinator of the Class 2000 of the school, Hassan Afolabi to the School Vice Principal, Engineer Tajudeen Alalafia at their 20th anniversary and reunion party.

Speaking at the event, Afolabi said that the gesture was done to alleviate the challenge of assessing portable water for proper hygiene in the school.

He said that the school has six blocks of toilets built by class 97 but the school had no water. We believe that this project will help the school to maintain good hygiene and clean environment.

He noted that Nigerians should cultivate the habit of giving back especially to their alma mater and provide the needed help where necessary.

Afolabi stressed that we must not leave the educational sector in the hands of the government.

He added “It is now obvious that government can no longer provide the necessary funds to adequately run the school unlike our days; we should rise and support the government in every way possible”.

Afolabi said that generously giving back our money and our time helps support the succeeding generation of students and alumni. When we give back to our colleges, that money goes towards mentorship, research, scholarships, and new facilities, among other things.

In appreciation to the kind gesture, the Vice Principal of the school, Alalafia said that the school is full of admiration towards the kind gesture done.

He said that the students and the entire management of the school will never forget your show of love”.

He noted that it is sad that the school which once boasted of cordial teacher and students relationship has today changed as hoodlums in guise of parents beat up teachers for correcting them of their misdemeanor.