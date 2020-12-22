Breaking News

Olu of Warri is dead

The Olu Of Warri, Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, is dead.

It was gathered that the monarch allegedly died of COVID19 complications on Monday, barely a week after his fifth coronation anniversary.

He was said to have met with the late Major General John Irefin, who died earlier this month from COVID-19 complications too.


Efforts by The Guardian to get comments on the passing of the first class king from top palace chiefs including Ologbotsere (Prime Minister) of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami was unsuccessful as telephone calls put across to him went unanswered.





