Omah Lay and Tems

Nigerian singers Stanley Omah Didia better known as Omah Lay and Temilade Openiyi professionally known as Tems have arrived in Nigeria from Uganda.

Omah Lay and Tems arrived today at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 12:35 pm, according to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

“Stanley Omah Didia (@Omah_Lay), Temilade Openiyi (@temsbaby), Muyiwa Ayoniyi and others just landed at the MMIA Lagos from Uganda via Ethiopia Airline at about 12:35 pm local time. We are glad they are finally home,” Dabiri-Erewa announced in a tweet.

Omah Lay and Tems were released on Tuesday by the authorities in Uganda after they were arrested and charged for flouting covid-19 guidelines in the country.

Read More:



Omah Lay Arrested In Uganda For Flouting Covid-19 Guidelines



Singers Omah Lay And Tems Arraigned In Court In Uganda



Omah Lay And Tems Released By Ugandan Authorities

The duo was arrested in Uganda by Katwe Police after performing at a concert in the country. They were arrested alongside the manager of the venue one Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana.

Confirming the arrest, Luk Owoyesigyire, the Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police in a statement released on Twitter, wrote;

“Nigerian Artist Omah lay has been arrested by Katwe police , the manager of the venue one Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana are also in custody. More details to follow.

“Temilade Openiyi Aka Ms Tems (Artist) also been arrested with her manager Muyiwa Awomiyi.”

The charges against the duo and Tem’s manager Muyiwa Awoniyi were dropped as per a release order signed by Magistrate Okumu Jude Muwone.