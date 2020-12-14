Omah Lay

Yesterday, the news went viral that the new kid on the block Stanley Omah Didia known as Omah Lay was arrested in Uganda alongside fellow rising star Temilade Openiyi known as Tems.

The singers were picked up by Katwe Police in Uganda police after performing at a concert in the country.

Omah Lay and Tems performed at an event tagged The Big Brunch, which held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda.

According to the Ugandan news outlet, The Independent, the organizers of the event disguised the show as a lunch and dinner event but later on, at night started inviting artists to perform.

The Independent added that Omah Lay and the others are currently being held at Katwe police station and are being charged with doing “acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease Covid-19.”

The concert took place on Saturday after the singer and organizers were warned from performing at the concert.

Confirming the arrest, Luk Owoyesigyire, the Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police in a statement released on Twitter, wrote;

“Nigerian Artist Omah lay has been arrested by Katwe police , the manager of the venue one Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana are also in custody. More details to follow. “Temilade Openiyi Aka Ms Tems (Artist) also been arrested with her manager Muyiwa Awomiyi.”

In an update, Nigerian music & entertainment consultant, Bizzle Osikoya revealed that Omah Lay has been released.

Taking to his own Twitter page to confirm the arrest, Omah Lay assured his fans that things would be sorted out soon. The 23-year-old wrote;

“Yes I’m with the Ugandan police… something about the show from last night. Everything would be fine…”

Born in the city of Port Harcourt, Omah Lay gained recognition this year following the success of his debut single “You.” He is signed to the record label KeyQaad record deal with KeyQaad and his song “Bad Influence” has stamped him as a talent to watch out for.

He is currently nominated for Headies “Next Rated” set to hold in January 2021.