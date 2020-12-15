Omah Lay’s latest hit, ‘Godly’ is the number one song in Nigeria for two consecutive weeks.

This means the groovy track is the first Nigerian song to occupy the number one spot on the charts for more than a week.

Omah Lay is being detained in a Ugandan prison for performing at a sold-out concert in Kampala despite Covid19 social distancing regulations.

His ordeal nonetheless, Omah Lay’s songs have become very popular since Sunday when his arrest was confirmed.

Check out the music chart below for the full list of artistes and their songs



s/n Song title Artiste Last week 1. Godly Omah Lay 1 2. Infinity Olamide ft. Omah Lay 2 3. Jowo Davido 14 4. The Best Davido 3 5. Cash App Bella Shmurda ft. Zlatan & Lincoln 13 6. Your Body Mayorkun *New 7. Peace of Mind Rema *New 8. KPK Rexxie & MohBad *New 9. Loading Olamide ft. Bad Boy Timz 11 10. Triumphant Olamide ft. Bella Shmurda 4

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming, radio airplay and TV airplay in Nigeria curated by Turn Table Charts.