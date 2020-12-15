BOG-Adelaja

By Emmanuel Okogba

National Publicity Secretary of the Action Democratic Party, Adelaja Adeoye has said Nigerians will not attack Ugandans living in the country as a consequence for the arrest of singers Omah Lay and Tems.

Adelaja said this as a reply to the PDP candidate for Lagos East Senatorial District, Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi after he tweeted asking “Are there any Ugandans roaming free in Nigeria right now? If so, why?”

When told not to tow that path, he responded with, “Suggest reciprocity that we’ve used to great effect in the past? Did those kids organise the concert? Worst they should have done is fine & deport, not this media circus of clamping handcuffs on them before cameras. Our government must demonstrate that we can be mad too.”

In reaction, Adelaja who did not buy into that line of thought tweeted; “Nigerians are not raving mad dogs who will engage in xenophobic attack against Ugandans or nationals of any country just because our citizens have issues elsewhere around the world. We will engage diplomatically and get any issue resolved. #ProtectUgandansInNigeria.”

Omah Lay and Tems were arrested alongside the event organizers for violating coronavirus safety measures during the concert on Saturday and were remanded in prison until Wednesday, 16th of December when they would be expected to appear before a Court.

