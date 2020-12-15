The Federal Government has announced that Nigerian singers, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems and Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay who were arrested in Uganda have been released from detention.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who disclosed this on Tuesday via Twitter, said the artistes would soon arrive Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa explained that the duo was currently taking shelter at Nigeria House in Uganda, adding that tremendous diplomatic progress has been made.

“Tremendous diplomatic progress has been made and they will be back soon by God’s grace. Temilade (Tems) has been freed and handed over to the Nigerian mission in Uganda. Onah lay @Omah_Lay,” she said.

“Finally, finally. The journey home will soon begin but they are safely at Nigeria house in Uganda,” the NIDCOM boss added.

The fast-rising stars were arrested on Monday after performing at a show and flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

Thereafter, they were arraigned at a court in Kampala, Uganda’s capital city.

A tweet by the Ugandan Police Force had said they will remain in custody till Wednesday, December 16.

Their arrest was met with outrage, especially on social media, by many fans and Nigerians, who demanded their immediate release.

The situation was also a subject of debate as many believe it was beyond flouting the country’s COVID-19 guidelines – quickly sparking the hashtags #FreeTems, #FreeOmahLay.

Their release came shortly after the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, said the Nigerian government was engaging the Ugandan Authorities at the highest level to ensure their release.