Bobi Wine, Ugandan singer turned politician, has described the arrest of Omah Lay, a fast-rising Nigerian musician, in his country as an act of shame by a corrupt regime operating double standards.

On Sunday, Omah Lay was arrested alongside Tems, a Nigerian vocalist, and his associates over his involvement in an unauthorised concert that held on Saturday night in the Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo, Kampala City.

Both singers were on Monday charged to court for flouting the protocols put in place by the Ugandan government towards curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The development has since provoked intense controversies on social media platforms with many Nigerians, including celebrities, calling for the singers’ release from the custody of Ugandan police.

Taking to his Twitter page to join the call for Omah Lay’s release, the presidential aspirant claimed the singer’s arrest isn’t about COVID-19.

“Truth is Omah Lay‘s arrest isn’t about COVID. No! It’s an act of shame by a corrupt regime that operates on double standards,” the politician wrote alongside a photo from the concert wherein the singer performed and other pictures which showed how COVID-19 guidelines were being violated by citizens of Uganda during a political rally.

“He obtained a work permit and performed under police protection! Why arrest him? This as pro-Museveni artists stage street concerts unmolested!”

Wine’s comment comes after Omah Lay took a hit at Uganda’s government, saying he’s being denied a fair hearing.

It also comes shortly after the Nigerian government via the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, waded into the controversy, stating that it was doing everything within its power to secure the release of Omah Lay and Tems from detention.

The two singers have been remanded in police custody until December 16, 2020.