Omoni Oboli and her sons | Image: PM News

Against the backdrop of a recent case of false rape accusation trending on social media, Omoni Oboli has made it known that she is not going to take things lightly with anyone who might falsely accuse her sons of rape.

The Nigerian actress and mother of three boys in a recent post on her Instagram Stories threatened to “hunt down” anyone who might falsely accuse her sons of rape.

“False rape accusations are just as deadly as rape!” Oboli wrote.

“As a mother of young men, please I’m begging you to stay away. If anyone falsely accuses any of my sons, I will hunt you down with EVERYTHING! We’ve taught our boys and still teaching them that consent is everything.”

This was coming hours after a US-based Nigerian content creator Justin Chukwudi Ugonna who is popularly known as Justin UG presented proof of his innocence following an accusation of statutory rape. UG was accused of rape by a Twitter user who shared a detailed statement she received from an unnamed victim who said he coerced her into anal sex when she was 14 years old and he 20.

UG’s statement and screenshots to prove his innocence has led to conversations around false rape accusations on social media:

Nigerian media personality, Tolu Demuren, popularly known as Toolz, proposed that false rape accusers should “face harsher penalties”. Toolz, in a Twitter thread stated that she is deeply against sexual assault in any form and would, in fact, vote for rapists to be castrated with no anaesthetic. However, she thinks its time to “make sure people who falsely accuse others of sexual assault face harsher penalties.”

“Its disgusting and downright evil to falsely accuse someone of such a barbaric crime out of revenge or any other reason. Its also a huge slap in the face for real victims.

“When these situations hit social media or the blogs, the noise after the initial accusation is so much louder than when the accusation is proven to be false. Unfortunately, the aftermath of this is that you have an innocent person with an irreversibly damaged reputation.”

Toolz added: “As a mum of 2 boys, who will be taught the importance of consent, I’ve thought about how damaging a false accusation could be for them (God forbid that ever happens) Lastly, should people be able to anonymously accuse someone of sexual assault?”

Very soon nobody would take rape allegations seriously and I pity those that would be victims and cannot demand justice because people are using this allegations to destroy lives Izu took his life, and now justin whole university life is at stake.#justin_Ug pic.twitter.com/DwqLJ0oRMk — Hariab (@Abrahamharry_) December 29, 2020