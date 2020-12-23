Screen diva, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is slowly transforming the entertainment space. She has evolved from just gracing movie screens to hosting The Entertainment Fair and Festival, TEFFEST, an annual fiesta she set up in 2019 to turn the entertainment industry in Africa around. And now she has launched an entertainment studio she aptly named Double Doors Studios.

Located in the Lekki area of Lagos, Double Doors Studio is an all-inclusive studio which comprises of an eight-room boutique hotel, a large studio space for any set build, a bar and a large terrace, a costume/make up and green room, ultra-modern offices with a conference room with an additional 20 room hotel walking distance.

The launch of Double Doors Studio coincided with the closing ceremony of this year’s edition of TEFEST, whose focus was on women – exploring the business of entertainment from women’s perspective and the role they have and can play in changing the narrative through creating and sustaining businesses.

In commemoration with the 2030 agenda for the sustainable development goals #sdg2030, this year’s TEFFEST used the medium of entertainment to make sure no woman is left behind by leveraging on the potency of entertainment for women’s development.

The three-day event which was held virtually featured panel discussions, master classes and exhibitions, the TEFFEST pitch competition, showcase training and an exquisite gala and awards night.

“My goal with TEFFEST is to help sanitize the industry by helping those in the profession, to understand the business better, and ensure that we have structure and infrastructure that helps us to be at par with our international counterparts. And to do so, we need to start to work together and collectively understand what exactly needs to be done. And for that to happen, there needs to be a platform,” Omotola once said in an interview.

