Deputy Speaker challenges impeachment in court

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Relief came for the Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bamidele Oleyelogun and three others as the states High Court terminated a contempt suit against them.

The court had served the leadership of the assembly contempt charges for their failure to lift the suspension placed on four lawmakers and payment of their entitlements.

Rt Hon Oleyelogun, the Clerk Bode Adeyelu, Parliamentary Secretary, Hon Abayomi Akinruntan and the Deputy-Majority leader, Hon Oladiji Adesanmi were served form 49 (contempt of court committal) by the Ondo state High Court.

But the leadership of the assembly played a fast one as they lifted the suspension order barely 72 hours to the hearing of the contempt suit against them in court.

The four lawmakers who include the former deputy speaker, Rt Hon lroju Ogundeji, Hon Favour Tomowewo, Adewinle Williams and Tomide Akinrinbido refused to sign the impeachment notice the assembly served the state deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

At the resume of the suit, Justice Samuel Bola while ruling noted that the termination becomes imperative following evidence that the speaker and the house had complied with his earlier order to reinstate the four suspended lawmakers.



He said that since the warring parties agreed to an amicable position, the suit is therefore terminated.

Justice Bola appreciated efforts the Ondo state Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Titiloye Charles in the amicable resolution of the crisis and promise that the outstanding emoluments of the four lawmakers will be paid as soon as possible.

He also commended the speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun and other members for showing in court to honour the court summon.

The state Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Titiloye Charles and the lead counsel to the four lawmakers, Banjo Ayenakin thanked court for resolving the crisis in a win-win situation.

My impeachment is illegal — Deputy Speaker

The Impeached Deputy Speaker of the assembly,Rt Hon Ogundeji Iroju has challenged his impeachment in court describing it as illegal.

He was impeached on November 24 over alleged gross misconduct inimical to the progress of the House by twenty members of the assembly.

He was replaced by Hon Samuel Aderoboye.

Iroju said in Akure that he approached the court to challenge the illegality perpetrated by the leadership of the house.

He said, “My impeachment. was illegal, unconstitutional and against the rule of the house”.

