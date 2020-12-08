A map of Ondo, a state in south-west Nigeria.

The Ondo State 2020 Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has held its inaugural sitting at the State High Court in Akure.

In his inaugural address, the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Abubakar Umar, disclosed that there are three petitions filed before the tribunal.

He asked all parties involved to avail the Tribunal all the support needed to enable them to succeed in the assignment.

Justice Umar also appealed to the legal representatives to maintain a cordial relationship with the Tribunal members, adding that there should be no private or official communication between any member of the tribunal and legal representatives.

The tribunal Chairman called on the legal teams to pursue their cases diligently, noting that video coverage of the tribunal proceedings is prohibited according to the law.

He also called on all media professionals to always abide by the rules of the law and the tribunal.

The PDP candidate in the election, Eyitayo Jegede is challenging the election on the grounds that the election was marred by irregularities and pockets of violence and intimidation.

Joined in the petition by Jegede are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.