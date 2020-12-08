Daily News

Ondo election: Tribunal dismisses two petitions against Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed two out of the three petitions filed before it challenging the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission of Rotimi Akeredolu as winner of the last governorship election in the state.

The political parties affected by the tribunal’s decision are All People’s Party (APP) and Action Alliance (AA).

Their petitions were dismissed for failing to file the pre-trial forms.

The tribunal subsequently awarded N100,000 cost against the petitioners in favor of each set of respondents .

With the development, only the petition filed against Mr Akeredolu by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, is remaining.

Mr Jegede is asking the tribunal to declare him winner of the October 10 governorship election.

He made the prayers on the grounds that Mr Akeredolu was not validly nominated by his party, the APC.

He is also alleging that the election was marred by violence.

Mr Jegede said there was over voting in many areas, which made the votes garnered by the incumbent governor invalid.

The three-man tribunal is led by Abubakar Umar.

