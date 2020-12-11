Ondo State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ode, Isinigbo communities following the escalation of violent clashes in the communities located in Akure North Local Government Area.

The curfew takes is to hold with immediate effect.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo.

He added that the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu equally ordered a massive manhunt for perpetrators of the despicable violence just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of same.

“With respect to the curfew, security agencies have been directed to ensure total compliance with the order.

“Ode and Isinigbo communities have since been closed down for any unauthorised human movement and activity until further notice,” Ogojo said.

The communal clash between Isinigbo and Ode communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State escalated on Friday as some hoodlums attacked Isinigbo community.

The palace of the traditional ruler of the community, including many other houses and properties were destroyed in the clash.