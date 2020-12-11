Daily News

Ondo govt imposes 24 hour curfew on troubled communities

Rotimi Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Following the escalation of violent clashes between Ode and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local area of Ondo State, the state government has imposed a 24 hour curfew on both communities with immediate effect.

A statement by the information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo in Akure said that the manhunt for the trouble makers in the communities had commenced.

The statement said ” aside approving this action, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has equally ordered a massive manhunt for perpetrators of the despicable violence just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of same.

Ojogo added that “With respect to the curfew, security agencies have been directed to ensure total compliance with the order.

He said ” For emphasis, both Ode and Isinigbo communities have been closed down for any unauthorised human movement and activity until further notice.

